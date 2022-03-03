IPL 2022: Maharashtra Govt allows 25% spectators in stadiums; teams to start training by mid-March

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved full-vaccinated spectators at 25 per cent of stadium capacity for the upcoming Indian Premier League matches, which are set to be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 26.

In an official statement issued in the evening here, the state government said considering that the COVID-19 cases have been on the decline, the crowd limit has been capped at 25 per cent and only fully vaccinated spectators will be permitted to enter the stadiums.

This was after the Maharashtra government on Wednesday conducted a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for smooth conduct of the IPL, which is now a 10-team affair.

ALSO READ: Former CSK star Suresh Raina not in consideration for Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022: Sources

Ministers of the state government -- Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- along with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap, treasurer Jagdish Achrekar, were present at the meeting.

Post the meeting, in a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde Ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai."

He also said that the state's deputy Chief Minister would soon conduct a similar meeting for Pune, the other venue for IPL.

"For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues," said Aaditya, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ: Big blow to MS Dhoni's CSK as Deepak Chahar set to miss majority of IPL 2022 edition - Reports

"IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren't played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans."

Earlier, it was learnt that IPL teams will start training in the city from March 14 or 15 onwards and five practice venues have been identified for them.

It is understood that the MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the cash-rich tournament.

Players are likely to start coming into the city from March 8.

It is also understood that all the participants will have to undergo RT-PCR tests 48 hours prior to their arrival in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Teams to assemble in Mumbai by March 8; 3-5 days quarantine before entering bio-bubble

Players will also have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles.

In isolation, the participants will undergo in-room RT PCR testing three times -- first on day one, second on day three and the final one on day five.

In case of a three-day quarantine, the participants will get tested every day and if all the three results are negative, they will be permitted to exit quarantine and commence team activities.

It is also understood that all the participants/personnel associated with the conduct of IPL (bubble/non bubble) will undergo RT PCR testing every three to five days during the entire length of the tournament.

While 10 plush hotels have been identified in Mumbai, two hotels have been zeroed in for Pune.

It is also learnt that the teams would be reaching the venues for practice or the match venues through a special "green corridor" and will be allowed to use the Eastern Freeway to go to Navi Mumbai or Thane from south Mumbai.

The civic authorities have also been asked to "beautify" the cities where the games are happening.

ALSO READ: Jason Roy explains reason behind pulling out of IPL 2022: It's added up and taken a toll on me

The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune.

While the Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India will host 20 matches each, the DY Patil stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Gahunje in Pune will organise 15 games.

It is learnt that double-headers will be played on 12 days.