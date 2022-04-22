IPL 2022: Jaydev Unadkat achieves historic feat and dubious record during MI's loss against CSK

It was not an enjoyable outing for Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat as the left-arm bowler was unable to defend 17 runs in the final over of the match as MS Dhoni slammed him for one six and two boundaries to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling victory on Thursday.

However, during the course of the match, Unadkat became the only Indian left-arm fast bowling to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Unadkat achieved the feat by dismissing Robin Uthappa and he surpassed the likes of Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra and RP Singh to top the impressive list.

On a more negative note, Unadkat also became the quickest to concede 100 runs against a single batsman in IPL. Dhoni has also enjoyed playing against the left-arm pacer and he was able to score 100 runs off his bowling in just 42 balls.

Previously, this unwanted record belonged to Punjab Kings pacer Sandeep Sharma who conceded 100 runs to both Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers in 47 balls.

In the match, Mukesh Choudhury was the top bowler for CSK as he took three early wickets but a half century from Tilak Varma meant that MI were able to post a total above 150.

In response, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa got good starts but were unable to convert them into big scores. It was down to Dhoni who turned back the clock to play a brilliant knock of 28 off 13 balls as CSK registered their second win of the season.