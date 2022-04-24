IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell posts Barack Obama meme after no-ball controversy in DC vs RR clash

The drama surrounding the no-ball controversy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals had experts split in their opinion.

In the final over of the match, DC needed 36 runs to win, and the situation got even more interesting as Rovman Powell slammed compatriot Obed McCoy for three sixes in the first three deliveries. The third six came off a full-toss and DC were convinced that the ball was above the batsman’s waist.

However, the umpires were not convinced and that resulted in an extreme reaction from DC skipper Rishabh Pant who went to the extent of calling the batsmen back to the pavilion. Assistant coach Pravin Amre even entered the pitch in protest, but the umpires did not change their decision.

DC were beaten by 15 runs in the end and a lot of experts were not happy with Pant’s conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also had his say about the topic and posted a meme of former United States of America (USA) president Barrack Obama with the caption – “So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense…”'

After the match, Pant was fined his complete match fee because of the altercation and Shardul Thakur faced a 50 per cent of his match fee because of his role in the incident.

Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban as he entered the pitch during the incident and had a discussion with the on-field umpires.