IPL 2022 final: Jos Buttler surpasses David Warner, moves up to second in elite list

Jos Buttler has been the star of IPL 2022 by quite some distance. The Rajasthan Royals opener scored four centuries in the course of the tournament and against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final, Buttler surpassed Australia cricketer David Warner in the list of batsmen with most runs in an IPL season. Buttler ended the season with 863 runs in 17 matches and that is currently the second when it comes to number of runs scored by any batter in one IPL season – second only to Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016). Warner went down to the third position with 848 runs in 17 matches (also in 2016).

Buttler struggled a bit against the GT bowlers during the summit clash but was able to score 39 off 35 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. However, he was unable to convert his start into a big knock as GT skipper dismissed him with Wriddhiman Saha taking an easy catch behind the stumps.

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat in the crucial encounter. RR are looking for their second title since winning the competition back in 2008 while this is the debut season for GT.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal