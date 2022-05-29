First time in 14 years! Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson to achieve unique feat in IPL 2022 final

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have both lead their respective sides extremely well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and both of them will be looking to claim their first time as a captain as Rajasthan Royals take over Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. While a lot is at stake in the summit clash, it will also be a unique feat for both skippers as this will be the first time that both the sides will be led by cricketers with no experience of captaining in international cricket. Only three other non-international skippers have led a side in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The final will also feature the youngest average age when it comes to the two skippers in IPL history. The average age of Hardik and Samson is 28.09 and that took away the record from the IPL 2016 final where the average of David Warner and Virat Kohli was 28.57. Apart for these two occasions, the average age of the two captains in an IPL final has always exceeded 30 years.

Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs at the top of the points table with 18 points while Rajasthan Royals were second with 16 points. The two sides have faced each other twice this season with Gujarat Titans emerging victorious on both occasions including a close clash in Qualifier 1.

This has been a brilliant debut season for GT as they have dominated proceedings with their all-round performances while RR will be looking to claim their second title since winning it in 2008.