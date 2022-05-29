'Jos Buttler of the bowling department': Harbhajan Singh heaps praises on Rajasthan Royals spinner

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praises on Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal for his brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The leg-spinner, who joined RR for Rs 65 million in the mega auction after not being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been one of their top performers with 26 wickets. He has formed a partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin which has been extremely beneficial for his side. Thanks to his performance, RR were able to book their spot in the IPL 2022 final where they face debutants Gujarat Titans.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Harbhajan said that Chahal has been a match-winner for Rajasthan Royals and explained that he is the only one who has ‘bowled like a spinner’.

"Yuzvendra Chahal is the Jos Buttler of the bowling department. He has won matches with his bowling performances. In my opinion, he is the only slow bowler in the IPL who is bowling like a spinner. He is bowling slowly in the air, spinning the ball and enticing the batters to come out of the crease and go after him. Other spinners are bowling quick and are spinners for namesake. Spinners are supposed to spin the ball. That’s where you will get wickets,” Harbhajan explained.

The summit clash will be a clash of two quality spinners as GT also boasts of a superstar of their own in the form of Rashid Khan. Both Rashid and Chahal have been enjoying a rich vein of form till now and either of them can turn out to be the match-winner for their side in the IPL 2022 summit clash.