Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 final: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has reached its finale and it is Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals for the coveted title. GT finished the group stages at the top of the table, and they will be eyeing their maiden title while it can be the second title for RR since winning it way back in 2008.

Head-to-head

Hardik Pandya & Co will enjoy a slight advantage mentally as they have emerged victorious on both occasions when they faced Rajasthan Royals this season. Pandya and Lockie Ferguson guided GT to victory on the first occasion while David Miller was the star for them in Qualifier 1.

Also read | Buttler on the verge of breaking Warner's elite record in IPL 2022 final vs GT

Stats

Jos Buttler has been the best batsman in IPL 2022 by quite some distance but the England international has not looked comfortable against Rashid Khan. Rashid has dismissed him four times in 41 balls while conceding just 25 runs. The spinner from Afghanistan has also been quite economical against RR skipper Sanju Samson but he has dismissed the right-hander just once.

However, RR can bank on West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer to nullify the threat of Rashid as he has scored at the strike rate of 140 against the leg-spinner in the 45 balls he has faced.

Trivia

Gujarat Titans have been quite impressive in their debut season, and they have won seven encounters in the final over – the previous record being five for any IPL side. They have also slammed the highest number of fours in the tournament but when it comes to sixes, they are at the bottom of the list with RR dominating the show. Pandya & Co also have the chance to become only the second team after Mumbai Indians to win the IPL title after topping the group stages.

Also read | GT vs RR, IPL 2022 final prediction: Who will GT vs RR clash?

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal