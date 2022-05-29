GT vs RR, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The two of the most consistent teams in the league stage and the playoffs will go up against each other for one last time in a bid to lift the elusive trophy. While it has been a fairytale debut season for Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals have made it to their first final since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

While both teams have ridden on individual brilliance so far as their batting line-ups are concerned, they are heavily dependent on their bowling attacks. The two teams have got world-class bowling line-ups and the final could well be decided on which team delivers better with the ball.

Gujarat Titans enjoyed a dominant run in the league stage and were the first to qualify for the playoffs. They were up against second-placed Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 and defeated the Sanju Samson-led side by seven wickets to become the first finalists of the tournament.

While their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by in-form Jos Buttler and Samson in the first Qualifier, GT rode on David Miller's stunning unbeaten 68 off 38 balls to chase down 189 runs with three balls to spare. They would hope for their skipper Hardik Pandya, Miller, Tewatia and Shubman Gill at the top to continue their fine form in the final against RR on Sunday.

After losing the 1st Qualifier against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2nd Qualifier. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy bowled exceptional spells to restrict RCB to 157 before Buttle smacked a magnificent century to power his team into the final.

While wickets have dried up for Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, Krishna and McCoy have seemed to found their mojo ahead of the final and will be crucial to RR's chances in the final. Samson will also hope for one final big effort from Buttler, who has enjoyed a fairytale run with the bat so far this season.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (GT vs RR), IPL 2022 final prediction:

It's the biggest game of the season with the elusive trophy on the line and hard to pick a side as two of the best teams from the league stage lock horns against each other. The IPL 2022 final can be decided by the bowlers and RR having played the 2nd Qualifier at the same venue have an edge over Gujarat Titans.