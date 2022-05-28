Fans extend support to Mohammed Siraj after pacer faces abuse on social media following RCB's exit

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 28, 2022, 09:13 PM(IST)

Mohammed Siraj was brutally trolled on social media after RCB's exit. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj faced vicious abuse on social media after his poor show in his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2nd qualifier of IPL 2022 on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to bowl out of the tournament on Friday (May 27). RCB failed to defend a total of 157 runs after an average performance from their bowlers as Jos Buttler slammed a destructive century to take RR into the final of the tournament.

RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Buttler, who slammed an unbeaten 106 off just 60 balls laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes in the game. The RR opener looked unstoppable right from the start of the run-chase and continued his stellar run in the tournament as he notched up his fourth hundred this season.

With the seven-wicket defeat, RCB's campaign in the tournament came to an end. While several RCB players, including the like of Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli were trolled by a section of fans on social media, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was also targeted for his poor show against Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: Faf du Plessis looked a better leader than Virat Kohli, they should have won IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar

Siraj had an off day with the ball as he gave away 31 runs off his 2 overs and was not allowed to complete his quota of 4 overs. Siraj also created the unwanted record of conceding the most sixes in a single IPL season after being hit for 31 sixes this season. He was brutally trolled by fans, with some also targeting him over his religion. 

However, the pacer has now found support from others on social media who have called out the trollers and expressed their solidarity with the RCB star. Check out some of the tweets - 

×
×
×
×
×

Also Read: 'He should just pack his bat into his bag': Michael Vaughan has an interesting advice for Virat Kohli

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third time in a row this season, however, their wait for the elsuive IPL trophy was extended after a defeat against Royals. They have now failed to reach the final in their last three seasons despite having made it to the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals will now take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the season on Sunday (May 29).

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
May 28, 2022 | Match 1 LIVE
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
USA
71/1
(10.3 ov)
 VS
SCO
Full Scorecard →
May 23, 2022 | 2nd Test
Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022
BAN
(116.2 ov) 365
(55.3 ov) 169
VS
SL
506 (165.1 ov)
29/0 (3.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets
Full Scorecard →
May 27, 2022 | Qualifier 2
Indian Premier League, 2022
RR
(18.1 ov) 161/3
VS
RCB
157/8 (20.0 ov)
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App