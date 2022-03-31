IPL 2022: Brendon McCullum reveals why Andre Russell did not bowl his full quota against RCB

It was a tough outing for Kolkata Knight Riders as they were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter in Mumbai on Wednesday.

KKR suffered a mini batting collapse as they were bowled out for 128 thanks to brilliant bowling performances from Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. In response, RCB found the going difficult but were able to reach the target with just four balls to spare.

Also read | EXCLUSIVE: Raina, Dhoni & ABD were the toughest to bowl to - Sandeep Sharma

Russell bowled just 2.2 overs and ended up conceding 36 runs as he was taken to task by the RCB batsmen. The West Indies all-rounder did not look completely fit and in the post-match press conference, head coach Brendon McCullum explained why he did not bowl his full quota.

"Dre had run around the boundary and dived, and unfortunately picked up a little bit of a bump. His shoulder was a little bit sore. But Dre being Dre, he still wants to try to get the job done, and he wasn't quite able to. Those are things which happen in low-scoring games," McCullum said.

Also read | Faf du Plessis lauds RCB's finisher DK, compares him to MS Dhoni

"I actually thought the intent was great. You back the fact that you played the extra batter, and you played a long batting line-up. You don't anticipate being bowled out obviously."

"Honestly I felt we didn't have a lot of luck today. Every time we sort of went for our aggressive option, we seemed to find a fielder or things didn't quite go our way. That can happen sometimes. But I want us to continue to keep that intent because that served us so well last year. The way we set our teams up at the auction, and the players we picked, it suits them as well," he added.