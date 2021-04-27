IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore edge out Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller, go atop the table

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday came back to winning ways as they narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 1 run in what was a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB move atop the table after Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer fell short of taking DC over the winning line.

Batting first, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal enjoyed a brisk start but the Delhi Capitals bowlers were quick to correct their line and lengths as they sent both the openers packing for 30. While Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar stitched a brief partnership, the Aussie was dismissed by veteran Amit Mishra for 25.

Patidar, who looked impressive with the willow, soon followed after a 31-ball 22. However, it was the majestic AB de Villiers again as he whacked an unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries laced by five sixes and three boundaries to help RCB post 171-5. De Villiers’ knock includes a 23-run last over where he hammered Marcus Stoinis for fun. The South African, in the process, crossed the 5,000-run mark in IPL.

In between both the innings, Ahmedabad witnessed a dust storm which caused a brief delay.

Delhi capitals, chasing 172, lost the in-form opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for six as the southpaw was caught off Kyle Jamieson. Steve Smith was next to depart as Mohammed Siraj continued his good run of form while reminding everyone of his dismissal against smith in historic India's tour of Australia. Prithvi shaw played a couple of delightful strokes in his 21-run knock but edged a Harshal Patel delivery, which ideally should have been left.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis dealt with a few boundaries but the latter perished after a 17-ball 22. However, it was Shimron Hetmyer, who delivered with the bat as he scored a quickfire half-century with four sixes and two boundaries.

With 14 needed off six in the last over, Pant and Hetmyer failed to take DC over the winning line as they lost by 1 run. RCB, with the win, go atop the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and 10 points under their belt.