IPL 2021: Play a brand of cricket to give people some respite, says KKR's Brendon McCullum

With the second Covid-19 wave grappling India, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum addressed his side in the dressing room, saying that his group should hope to play an energising brand of cricket to give fans and spectators some respite during these testing times.

“I know people out there are struggling with what’s going on out there at the moment. In terms of the pandemic and the situation, not just here in India but also abroad, heightened here in India. I understand it’s a difficult time, we are going to do our best and play a brand of cricket and style of cricket that gives people back home something to look forward to even if it’s just for a three-four hour period,” said McCullum while addressing his teammates in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KKR.

“We are in a privileged position, we can give a little bit of hope even in these testing times,” he added.

Batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and players like Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna likewise urged people to remain inside and stay protected against this dangerous virus.

Yesterday, KKR pacer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Interacting in a post-match press conference after the success, skipper Eoin Morgan was found out if these conversations occurred in the dressing room, to which he answered:

“Yes, we’re constantly talking about this situation that’s unfolding outside of our bubble."

“It’s not nice to watch from afar considering how lucky we are in a bubble and not be affected by it very much. We obviously lend our support and heartfelt gratitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times,” Eoin Morgan said.