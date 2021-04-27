'We can’t be doctors, but we can be helpers': Jaydev Unadkat on playing IPL amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the seething discussion about whether IPL 2021 should proceed in the wake of the crumbling COVID-19 situation in India, Jaydev Unadkat has upheld the BCCI's choice to proceed with the T20 competition.

Few overseas players, just as India's Ravichandran Ashwin, have pulled out of IPL 2021, referring to different COVID-related reasons. As per Jaydev Unadkat, however, he sees no motivation behind why the competition ought to be ended halfway.

The Rajasthan Royals left-arm seamer said: “The IPL is not entertainment. There is no entertainment this year, whatsoever. It’s work for us. It’s our livelihood and also helps thousands who are part of the ecosystem.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: T Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, thanks BCCI and medical staff

Jaydev Unadkat's assertion comes even as Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals' Ashwin also has 'taken a break' from IPL 2021 to help his family in the battle against COVID-19.

“We can’t be doctors, but we can be helpers” – said Jaydev Unadkat

ALSO READ: IPL tournament isn't over for BCCI till everyone reaches home safely, COO assures players

He also revealed that his family also was tainted with COVID-19, Jaydev Unadkat stated that everybody, including the cricketers, are together in India's battle against the second wave of the destructive virus. Jaydev Unadkat said in such manner:

“My family was infected, and I did what all of us are doing. Tried getting them medicines and medical help. We are in this together. If we can spread the message using our platform as cricketers, that’s our way to help. We can’t be doctors, but we can be helpers.”