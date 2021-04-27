IPL tournament isn't over for BCCI till everyone reaches home safely, COO assures players

With the cases of COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in India, there have been reports of overseas players being worried about the situation in the country and logistical challenges of returning home at the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

In a heartfelt letter, IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all the players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure smooth processing of their return after the T20 tournament comes to an end.

Amin, in the letter accessed and reported by ANI, addressed the concerns of the cricketers while adding that the tournament isn’t over the Indian board till every player reaches home safely.

"We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable. We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound," the IPL COO wrote.

He further notified that the bio-secure bubbles are being further tightened up keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the dreaded virus in the country.

"In order to allay any apprehensions and concerns, we are further strengthening our bio-secure environments to keep everyone involved in the tournament safe and healthy. Recently, we increased testing in our bio-bubbles to be extra vigilant. Instead of the stipulated test every five days, we now conduct a test every two days.

"Further, earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles. I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavor," he explained.

The IPL COO thanked the players for their services as they try and put smiles on the faces of cricket fans in these testing times.

"While you go about playing the sport, we all love, you are also doing something really important. As some of you have said, "if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job".

When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in. If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important.... Humanity," he pointed.

The letter ended with Amin extending his gratitude towards the health and frontline workers, who put their lives at risk to save the lives of people suffering from the virus. "I extend my gratitude to all the health and frontline workers. As I conclude, I would again remind you of our most important defense - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep good hand hygiene. With that, I wish you a happy, healthy and safe IPL 2021. Remember, we are all in this together. We are all united!"