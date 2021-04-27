IPL 2021: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed sports can continue amid lockdown, says Morgan

Following the success against the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in India, particularly its subsequent wave. He compared playing in the IPL during such difficult occasions to how Premier League and Bundesliga footballers took to the field regardless of the whole country is in lockdown.

The second wave of Covid has affected the country. The medical care sector is by all accounts totally swamped, with emergency clinics and clinical focuses running at full limit. The intense deficiency of oxygen and immunisations has additionally exacerbated the situation.

In this manner, there have been a lot of conversations in regards to the choice to proceed with the IPL when the whole country is languishing. A few players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa have pulled out of the competition now as of late because of the pandemic. Addressing the press, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan accepts that the IPL gives a protected climate to everybody playing the game and contrasted the circumstance with when the UK initially arose out of lockdown and dynamic games were directed.

“I think when we first came out of the lockdown, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and in Australia. It was the Rugby Union’s league and then slowly, the Bundesliga started and the Premier League started.

“And that almost displayed that you can play while the country is almost in full lockdown. So, certainly, there’s a template to make that happen, it has happened. But also, as long as it doesn’t disturb what’s happening in the public eye,” said Eoin Morgan.

On Monday, KKR pacer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the post-match press conference after the success, skipper Eoin Morgan answered:

“Yes, we’re constantly talking about this situation that’s unfolding outside of our bubble.

“It’s not nice to watch from afar considering how lucky we are in a bubble and not be affected by it very much. We obviously lend our support and heartfelt gratitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times,” Morgan said.