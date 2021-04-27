'Shubman Gill is struggling': Sunil Gavaskar comes up with bold suggestion for KKR

Given the new struggles of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Gavaskar has proposed another new pair for KKR. He believes there is a case for KKR to attempt Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine as openers in IPL 2021.

KKR enlisted their second win of the season against the Punjab Kings. However, they endured early blows, with Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana scoring 9 and 0, respectively.

Shubman Gill, specifically, has watched out of the structure, scoring only 89 runs in six games in IPL 2021. Sunil Gavaskar said in such a manner that KKR should hope to change their opening stand.

"I think KKR have to make up their minds whether Sunil Narine opens the batting with Shubman Gill or Rahul Tripathi opens the batting. With Shubman Gill also – struggling and not quite there; maybe there is a case for Tripathi to open with Sunil Narine," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

He also highlighted Nitish Rana has been successful at the no.3 spot in the past.

"Nitish Rana, in the years that he has been very successful for KKR, he has been batting at No.3. So, if Rahul Tripathi can open the batting, which he used to do earlier on for the other franchises, maybe that’s the way to go for Rana," Sunil Gavaskar added.