KKR's Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies, urges IPL players to contribute

Australia fast bowler and Kolkata Knight Riders player Pat Cummins on Monday issued a statement urging everyone participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to contribute and help India fight the battle against the COVID-19 surge, which is at a record high in the nation.

Cummins, taking to the social media platforms, said that IPL is providing few hours of joy and respite to people at a time when Indian citizens are in lockdown and fighting to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

There has been much deliberation on whether the IPL 2021 should continue given the crisis in the country. India is reporting more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the past few days and many are struggling to get medical oxygen and ICU beds in the country.

Meanwhile, four players have already pulled out of IPL 2021 including star players Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye.

Notably, Cummins also decided to donate $50,000 to PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies to India’s hospitals.

ALSO READ: Indian star Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family in Covid fight

Here is Pat Cummins’ statement on IPL 2021:

India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met.

To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly.

There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue with COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund", specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

ALSO READ: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000.

At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives.

I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone.