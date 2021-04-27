IPL 2021: How to coach AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli? RCB's Simon Katich responds

Simon Katich has opened up on how he approaches training stalwarts of the game like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach says they are their own mentors given the measure of cricket the two have played at the worldwide level.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a romping start to their IPL 2021 journey, dominating 4 games out of 5. In a conversation with BBC Sports, Simon Katich clarified how Virat Kohli is continually hoping to enhance seemingly insignificant details despite the fact that he realises his game back to front.

"Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are their own coaches because they know their game - and the game - inside out because of the volume of cricket they've played, Virat still wants to learn, though, and is always asking if we can see anything that might improve his game, but a player of his caliber, there is not a lot wrong with his game."

Simon Katich additionally uncovered how Virat Kohli is the most expert player, he has at any point come across in his profession. The 45-year-old features how the Indian captain investigates every possibility with regards to rec centre work, sustenance, recuperation and recovery.

"What I learned very quickly is that Virat is probably the most professional player I've ever seen, and that is saying something when you think about the era of Australian cricket I played in 2001-2010, Whether that is in the gym or with his nutrition or all the recovery and rehab work you do, he leaves no stone unturned. A lot of players do that but he takes it to the nth degree," the former Australian international added.