IPL 2021: T Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, thanks BCCI and medical staff

India's yorker sensation Thangarasu Natarajan on Tuesday underwent a knee surgery that had ruled him out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was ruled out of the tournament a week ago because of the injury that he initially got during the tour of Australia.

He said thanks to the BCCI and medical group for taking care of him.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention, and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me," the left-arm seamer added.

The 30-year-old Natarajan had played just two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

It is perceived that he had never completely recuperated from the knee injury in view of the workload he suffered on the visit through Australia.

After the tour of Australia, he had gone for recovery at the National Cricket Academy. He was announced fit to make a return for the limited-overs arrangement against England.

Natarajan turned into a sensation with his yorkers in the death overs during the last IPL and thus, went on to play all three formats for India in Australia.

The Salem-born pacer revealed that his expectations for IPL 2021 were moderately high.

"Hi, this is Natarajan. I'm sad to miss the remaining games in this year's IPL. Since I played well last year and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I will have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season," said T Natarajan.

He also thanked the Sunrisers Hyderabad members for having his back and wished the team the best of luck for the rest of the season.

"Thank you to the SRH family - support staff and players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I'm going to miss the SRH family this season. I have no words to say right now. I wish Sunrisers to go out and win every game this season. Best wishes," he said.