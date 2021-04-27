IPL 2021: After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin to India in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Former Australian cricket Brett Lee, who is in India to commentate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday donated one bitcoin to help India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee donated the sum specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India as the nation continues to battle the dreaded virus.

India has recorded over 300,000 cases for six days on the trot and lack of oxygen and medical supplies have taken a toll on those suffering from the coronavirus.

Lee, while praising Pat Cummins for his generous donation of $50,000 to India, expressed his love and affection towards India as he said the country holds a special place in his heart. The former Australian speedster, who also played in IPL for franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and the then Kings XI Punjab, further urged people to follow all the health protocols and government guidelines in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Besides Lee and Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Sheldon Jackson has also donated to help India fight back against the virus.

Brett Lee’s full statement:

India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.

I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India. www.cryptorelief.in

Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.

I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands, and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday.