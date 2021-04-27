'India didn't feel as safe as UAE': Adam Zampa on pulling out of IPL 2021

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa flew back on Monday in the wake of leaving the Royal Challengers Bangalore halfway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He said that the bio-secure bubble in India for IPL 2021 didn't have a sense of security as the one that was set up in UAE for the 2020 edition.

Adam Zampa recorded a few reasons that constrained him to quit midway.

The 29-year-old said it would have been a superior alternative to have IPL 2021 in UAE. He referenced that he felt that more helpless on the grounds that the league is being held in India.

“I just feel like because it’s India, we’re always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful ... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable. The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn’t feel that way at all."

"I felt like that was extremely safe. Personally, I feel like that would have been a better option originally for this IPL but obviously, there’s a lot of political stuff that goes into it.

Adam Zampa likewise communicated apprehensions about the T20 World Cup in India in the not-so-distant future.

“Obviously there’s the T20 World Cup that’s meant to be happening here later this year. That’s probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time,” Adam Zampa added.

“Definitely a financial sacrifice, but mental health first” - Adam Zampa

The RCB cricketer wasn't discovering sufficient inspiration as he was just warming the bench. Adam Zampa didn't feature in the playing XI in any of RCB's initial five games this season.

“Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn’t finding the motivation,” Adam Zampa

“There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call.”

“There’s a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that’s also going to be a personal answer,” Adam Zampa added.

