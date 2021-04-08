IPL 2021, Punjab Kings - Team Preview: Can KL Rahul and Co. revive the 'rebranded' franchise?

Punjab Kings have gone through a massive change since the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise led by KL Rahul will be looking to revive the newly rebranded team and win the Indian Premier League.

The Punjab Kings entered the IPL 2021 mini-auction with the biggest purse (Rs.53.2 crore). The team roped in some big names including Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson and many. The team lacked firepower in the bowling lineup last season, however, the inclusion of Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson will bolster the bowling attack.

Punjab roped in the World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan for just Rs 2 crore, despite having several options in the batting order. The team even bought an Indian young gun Shahrukh Khan and Australian cricketer Moises Henriques.

Punjab Kings' top-order batsmen (Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran) had a prolific run last season, with the skipper being the Orange Cap holder.

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will open their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2021

KL Rahul (C), Dawid Malan, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen.