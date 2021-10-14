IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players erupt in joy after a sensational win against Delhi Capitals - Watch

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the final of Indian Premier League 2021 after a stunning performance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (October 13), in a match that went down the wire. KKR's Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the second last ball to take his into the final, where they will face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

KKR opted to bowl first and dished out another superlative bowling display to restrict Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 at Sharjah. Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) then shared 96 runs for the opening wicket but KKR lost five wickets, adding just seven runs to stare at defeat. But Tripathi smashed the much-needed six to snatch win from the jaws of defeat.

After the match, KKR players erupted in joy as they were fourth in the table but still reached the final after beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and now Delhi in the playoffs, the celebratory video went viral. Watch it here:

Morgan admitted that the win "should've been a lot easier" after the good start. "We are delighted to get over the line. We are in the entertainment business and needed to play some entertaining cricket. Six off two and you would say the odds are for the bowling side. But Tripathi has done it for us so many times." Morgan said.

In the match, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan struggled his way to a 39-ball 36 but couldn't break the shackles. Prithvi Shaw (18) looked good in his brief stay, while comeback man Marcus Stoinis (18) got the start but couldn't capitalise on it.

In the 18th over, Shimron Hetmyer (17) unleashed two sixes off Lockie Ferguson after getting a second lease of life, while Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) hit a four and a last-ball six in the 20th over to take DC to a competitive score.