IPL 2021: 'Confident that Pandya brothers will come back strongly' - Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that the establishment is certain of Hardik and Krunal Pandya getting back to shape soon.

The Pandya brothers have neglected to convey with the bat for Mumbai Indians this season. On Friday against Punjab Kings also, both Hardik and Krunal Pandya succumbed to single-figure scores. Their disappointments have harmed Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Mumbai Indians management isn't too stressed over the batting type of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, seeing in such manner:

“Not really. Pandya brothers have been doing really well; they have been working really hard in the nets every day and in every practice session. I feel it’s just a matter of one game. Everyone is trying to take that responsibility in every game. It is just that it is not working. It happens in the sport. I am sure they will come back really strongly.”

Mumbai Indians lost their second successive match in IPL 2021 on Friday. Subsequent to going down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday, the reigning champions were given a nine-wicket whipping by Punjab Kings in Chennai.
 

