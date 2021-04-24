Playing well against Rashid Khan is going to be key for DC vs SRH, says Mohammad Kaif

The Delhi Capitals, who defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be looking to build on their momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, 25 April 2021. The Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif spoke about the key factor for the side's next game, "The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch."

Kaif added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced JSW and GMR co-owned franchise's batting line-up is certainly up for the challenge.

ALSO READ: 'Starts like a million-dollar baby but goes down rapidly': Samson's form leaves Gambhir frustrated

"Batting has been tough on this pitch (in Chennai), but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign."

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard leaves crease before ball being bowled; sparks debate

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad, Kaif said, "With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."