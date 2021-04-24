IPL 2021: 'I just don't think that he's worth that kind of money' - Kevin Pietersen on Chris Morris

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen trusts Chris Morris doesn't carry anything extraordinary to the table for his establishment in the IPL. Kevin Pietersen additionally believes that the Rajasthan Royals overpaid for the South African all-rounder at the last sale in February 2021.

Chris Morris as of late turned into the most costly part in IPL closeout history when the Rajasthan Royals got his administrations for an astounding Rs 16.25 crore. In any case, Kevin Pietersen isn't intrigued by the all-rounder and featured that the South African isn't even in the retribution for his national team.

In general, Morris has played 74 games in his IPL career, scoring 599 runs at an average of 23.96, while his strike rate peruses a great 157.63. With the ball, Morris has guaranteed 85 wickets in 74 games at an economy of 7.92

"He’s not a first choice for the South African side. So, I think we’re expecting too much. There’s too much talk about him. I don’t think he’s the kind of guy that’s going to consistently deliver. I mean this with the greatest deal of respect, there’s nothing special about what he does, and if he does run-in, he’ll run-in for two games. And then he’ll go missing for a few games and it’s not the kind of thing that you should be seeing. He has the attributes," said, Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports Select Dugout.

Kevin Pietersen likewise believes the Rajasthan Royals overpaid to obtain Chris Morris

"This is going to sound harsh, but he went for a lot more money than I would have ever paid for, to be completely honest. I just don’t think that he’s worth that kind of number. I think there’s pressure on him," he added.

The Rajasthan Royals have lost 3 of their initial 4 games this season. Their most recent loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore displayed their absence of profundity and expertise in the bowling division as the Bangalore establishment pursued 178 without losing a wicket in 16.3 overs. Chris Morris, in the interim, went for 38 runs in his 3 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Morris scored a quickfire 36* off 18 balls, off the last over to managed to take his team over the line against the Delhi Capitals. Kevin Pietersen may have descended intensely on Chris Morris however the South African is the reason behind why the Rajasthan Royals have one triumph to their name this season.