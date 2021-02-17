IPL 2021 Auction, Live streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League mini-auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is all set to be held on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. With as many as 292 players set to go under the hammer, franchises are expected to bolster their squad in a bid to boost their chances of winning the coveted IPL trophy.

Among all the eight franchises ahead of IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings have the highest purse available at INR 53.20 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals, who have INR 37.85 crore.

Fans can expect both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to spend heavy and sign some big-name players.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reflected back on the success of IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It`s a small auction but I think a lot of teams will have a lot of work to do. It was unbelievable the way it went in the UAE amid all the Covid scare in the months of October and November," Ganguly told Star Sports.

"It got amazing ratings, the best in the last 13 years. This year it is going to be big as well. We`ll see if we can get crowds back into the IPL. That`s a decision we will have to take shortly," he said.

When will the IPL 2021 auction take place?

The auction for IPL 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18.

How can I watch the IPL 2021 auction?

The auction for IPL 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 3 pm IST.

How can I watch live-streaming of IPL 2021 auction live?

The auction for IPL 2021 can be live-streamed on Hotstar from 3 pm IST.