From MS Dhoni to Yuvraj Singh: Costliest picks in every IPL auctions

Captain cool MS Dhoni became the costliest man to go under the hammer in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League. The then Indian skipper was bought by Chennai Super Kings for whopping INR 6 crores.
(Photograph:AFP)
Andrew Flintoff (CSK) and Kevin Pietersen (RCB) -- IPL 2009
England duo Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen hold the record of costliest players in the IPL 2009 auction. Flintoff was roped in by CSK, whereas, Kevin Pietersen headed to RCB.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shane Bond (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI) -- IPL 2010
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, both, spent INR 3.4 crores on Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard, respectively, making them the costliest pick in IPL 2010.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) -- IPL 2011
Gautam Gambhir became the costliest player in IPL 2011 after being roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for staggering INR 11.04 crores.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) -- IPL 2012
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the costliest player in IPL 2012 with a winning bid value was almost INR 9.72 crore. He was bought by CSK.
(Photograph:AFP)
Glenn Maxwell (MI) -- IPL 2013
Despite being the costliest player in IPL 2013, the Australian all-rounder played only three matches in that season where he scored 36 runs and didn’t take any wicket. He was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.3 crores.
(Photograph:Getty)
Yuvraj Singh (RCB, DD) -- IPL 2014, 2015
Former Indian star Yuvraj Singh still holds the record of being the costliest player to go under the hammer in IPL auctions. Singh became the costliest pick in IPL 2014 after being sold to RCB for INR 14 crores. He then beat his own record in IPL 2015 after Delhi Daredevils bought him for record-INR 16 crores.
(Photograph:PTI)
Shane Watson (RCB) -- IPL 2016
Former Australian all-rounder was the costliest player in the IPL 2016 auction. He was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for whopping INR 9.5 crores
(Photograph:Others)
Ben Stokes (RPS, RR) -- IPL 2017, 2018
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes was the costliest pick in IPL auctions for two consecutive years (2017, 2018). In 2017, he was picked by Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for INR 14.50 crore. In 2018, the English player left for Rajasthan Royals at INR 12.50 crores.
(Photograph:DNA)
Jaydev Unadkat (RR) and Varun Chakravarthy (KXIP)-- IPL 2019
Indian cricketers Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the joint-costliest pick in IPL 2019 auction. During that IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the bid for Unadkat and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bought Varun and both had winning bids of INR 8.4 crore.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pat Cummins (KKR) -- IPL 2020
Pat Cummins was the most expensive buy-in Indian Premier League 2020. The Aussie was bought by KKR for a whopping amount of 15.5 crores.