IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of 292 players set to go under hammer

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 17, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST)

IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of 292 players set to go under hammer on February 18 (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players auction is all set to be held on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. As many as 292 players will go under the hammer with all eight IPL franchises looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction, let us take a look at the list of all 292 players available. 

While big-name players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali among many others are available to be roped in by franchise during IPL 2021 auction, domestic players like Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Azharuddeen are also expected to have a big day at IPL 2021 auction.  

Ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction, let us take a look at the list of all 292 players available. 

  • Aaron Finch
  • Alex Hales
  • Evin Lewis
  • Karun Nair
  • Jason Roy
  • Steve Smith
  • Hanuma Vihari
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Moeen Ali
  • Shivam Dube
  • Kedar Jadhav
  • Dawid Malan
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Chris Morris
  • Sam Billings
  • Alex Carey
  • Kusal Perera
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Sheldon Cottrell
  • Nathan Coulter‐Nile
  • Adam Milne
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Jhye Richardson
  • Mark Wood (OPTED OUT)
  • Umesh Yadav
  • Qais Ahmad
  • Piyush Chawla
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
  • Adil Rashid
  • Rahul Sharma
  • Harbhajan Singh
  • Ish Sodhi
  • Sachin Baby
  • Rahul Gahlaut
  • C.Hari Nishaanth
  • Rajat Patidar
  • Himanshu Rana
  • Himmat Singh
  • Vishnu Solanki
  • Ayush Badoni
  • K Gowtham
  • Venkatesh Iyer
  • Shahrukh Khan
  • Ripal Patel
  • Atit Sheth
  • Vivek Singh
  • Mohammed Azharuddeen
  • Avi Barot
  • Kedar Devdhar
  • Sheldon Jackson
  • Vishnu Vinod
  • Tushar Deshpande
  • Riley Meredith
  • Lukman Hussain Meriwala
  • Ankit Singh Rajpoot
  • Chetan Sakariya
  • KuldeepSen
  • Mujtaba Yousuf
  • Tejas Baroka
  • K.C Cariappa
  • Sandeep Lamichhane
  • M Siddharth
  • Karanveer Singh
  • Jagadeesha Suchith
  • Midhun Sudhesan
  • Corey Anderson
  • Darren Bravo
  • Devon Conway
  • Martin Guptill
  • Shaun Marsh
  • Rovman Powell
  • Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Rassie Van Der Dussen
  • Tom Curran
  • Ben Cutting
  • Moises Henriques
  • Kyle Jamieson
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Pawan Negi
  • Gurkeerat Singh
  • Mitchell McClenaghan
  • Varun Aaron
  • Jason Behrendorff
  • Mohit Sharma
  • Billy Stanlake
  • Oshane Thomas
  • Finn Allen
  • Harpreet Bhatia
  • Shivam Chauhan
  • Naushad Shaikh
  • Pratham Singh
  • Apoorv Wankhade
  • Atharva Ankolekar
  • Prayas Barman
  • Jalaj Saxena
  • Karan Sharma
  • Utkarsh Singh
  • R Sonu Yadav
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Arun Karthick
  • Nikhil Naik
  • Smit Patel
  • K.L Shrijith
  • Wesley Agar
  • Vaibhav Arora
  • Akash Deep
  • Ben Dwarshuis
  • Ali Khan
  • Kulwant Khejroliya
  • Arzan Nagwaswalla
  • G Periyasamy
  • Akash Singh
  • Prithviraj Yarra
  • Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
  • Karthik Meiyappan
  • Prince Balwant Rai
  • Pardeep Sahu
  • Sagar Udeshi
  • Kushaal Wadhwani
  • Akshay Wakhare
  • Fabian Allen
  • Daniel Christian
  • Colin De Grandhomme
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Thisara Perera
  • Mohammad Shaifuddin
  • David Willey
  • Matthew Wade
  • Ben Duckett
  • Sean Abbott
  • Matt Henry
  • Chemar Holder
  • Alzarri Joseph
  • Obed Mccoy
  • Liam Plunkett
  • Tim Southee
  • Rajesh Bishnoi
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Rohan Kadam
  • Amandeep Khare
  • Siddhesh Lad
  • Mohammed Taha
  • Khrievitso Kense
  • Prerak Mankad
  • Shams Mulani
  • Ansh Patel
  • Suyash Prabhudessai
  • Parth Sahani
  • Ankit Sharma
  • Dhruv Shorey
  • K.S Bharat
  • Josh Inglis
  • Aryan Juyal
  • Sadiq Kirmani
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Sandeep Kumar Tomar
  • Stephen Cheepurupalli
  • Aniket Choudhary
  • Mukesh Choudhary
  • Nathan Ellis
  • Sayan Ghosh
  • Ronit More
  • M Nidheesh
  • M Harisankar Reddy
  • Simarjeet Singh
  • Kuldip Yadav
  • Zeeshan Ansari
  • Jon Russ Jaggesar
  • Kevin Koththigoda
  • Tanveer Sangha
  • Maheesh Theekshan
  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Karim Janat
  • Scott Kuggeleijn
  • James Neesham
  • Wayne Parnell
  • Keemo Paul
  • Dushmanta Chameera
  • Fidel Edwards
  • Beuran Hendricks
  • Abhimanyu Mithun
  • Reece Topley
  • Saahil Jain
  • Subhranshu Senapati
  • Ravi Thakur
  • Jake Weatherald
  • Shubham Agrawal
  • Rajjakuddin Ahmed
  • Baba Aparajith
  • George Garton
  • Chris Green
  • Kartik Kakade
  • Shoaib Khan
  • Dhruv Patel
  • Latest Kumar Patel
  • Arjun Tendulkar
  • Varun Choudhary
  • Prathamesh Dake
  • Baltej Dhanda
  • Brendan Doggett
  • Saurabh Dubey
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Matt Kelly
  • Chama Milind
  • Jayden Seales
  • Mark Steketee
  • Tanveer Ul Haq
  • Carlos Brathwaite
  • Rishi Dhawan
  • Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
  • Andile Phehlukwayo
  • Sherfane Rutherford
  • Dasun Shanaka
  • Isuru Udana
  • Jacob Duffy
  • Daryn Dupavillon
  • Shannon Gabriel
  • Morne Morkel
  • Joel Paris
  • Blair Tickner
  • Subodh Bhati
  • Jay Bista
  • Aamir Gani
  • Karanveer Kaushal
  • Anustup Majumdar
  • Dikshanshu Negi
  • Kshitiz Sharma
  • Shubham Singh
  • Shashank Singh
  • Milind Tandon
  • Ravi Bopara
  • George Linde
  • Kyle Mayers
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Colin Munro
  • Dwaine Pretorius
  • Romario Shepherd
  • Sandeep Bavanaka
  • Chaitanya Bishnoi
  • Arun Chaprana
  • Yudhvir Charak
  • Ajay Dev Goud
  • Umran Malik
  • Ravi Teja Telukupalli
  • Tanay Thyagarajan
  • N.Tilak Varma
  • K.Bhagath Varma
  • Stuart Binny
  • Hilton Cartwright
  • James Faulkner
  • Akeal Hosein
  • Parvez Rasool
  • David Wiese
  • Jack Wildermuth
  • Arshdeep Brar
  • Digvijay Deshmukh
  • Aakarshit Gomel
  • Anirudha Joshi
  • Azim Kazi
  • Rahul Singh
  • Ajay T
  • Harsh Tyagi
  • Nachiket Bhute
  • Josh Clarkson
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Tim David
  • Deeparaj Gaonkar
  • Aaron Hardie
  • Marco Jansen
  • Nathan McAndrew
  • M Mohammed
  • Govinda Poddar
  • Pratyush Singh
  • Jacques Snyman

