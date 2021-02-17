IPL 2021 mini-auction: Remaining slots, available balance, retained and released players - All you need to know!

A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, to be held on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. While all the eight franchises will look to bolster their respective squads, players can expect a good payday.

Among all the eight franchises ahead of IPL 2021 auction, Kings XI Punjab – now Punjab Kings – have the highest purse remaining at a massive INR 53.20 crore, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals, who have INR 37.85 crore at their helm. Fans can expect both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to spend heavy and sign some big-name players.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, let us take a look at the remaining purse of all the eight franchises and number of slots they need to fill. Here's all you need to know about IPL 2021 auction.

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 7 65.1 19.9 6 1 DC 17 5 71.6 13.4 8 3 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 49.6 35.4 11 3 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1

1) Mumbai Indians

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots: 4

Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan

2) Chennai Super Kings

Available slots: 6

Overseas slots: 1

Remaining purse: Rs 19.90 crore

Retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa (traded)

Released players: Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Shane Watson

3) Kolkata Knight Riders

Available slots: 8

Overseas slots: 2

Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore

Retained players: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert

Released players: Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton

4) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Available slots: 11

Overseas slots: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 35.40 crore

Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams (traded), Harshal Patel (traded).

Released players: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann

5) Kings XI Punjab

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 5

Remaining purse: Rs 53.20 crore

Retained players: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon

6) Delhi Capitals

Available slots: 8

Overseas slots: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 13.4 crore

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Released players: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy

7) Rajasthan Royals

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 37.85 crore

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Released players: Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron

8) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Available slots: 3

Overseas slots: 1

Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore

Retained players: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Released players: Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Prithviraj Yarra