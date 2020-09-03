IPL 2020: Valvoline joins SunRisers Hyderabad as principal sponsor

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium branded lubricants, announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad, as its principal sponsor in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (“IPL”), commencing in September 2020. The association is part of the brand’s increased focus for its consumers through sports marketing which includes cricket to expand its market share in India.

The 2016 IPL champions and a very consistent performer in IPL, SunRisers Hyderabad will be seen sporting Valvoline’s logo on their jersey. In addition, the Valvoline brand, along with the SunRisers Hyderabad, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platform to engage with consumers and SunRisers Hyderabad fans across India.

Announcing the tie-up, Mr. Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited said, “We are always looking for relevant avenues and associations to engage with our consumers, and this association with a sporting event is a natural extension of the brand ethos. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers, stems from this. We are excited to extend our partnership with such a strong and dedicated team as SunRisers Hyderabad."

Commenting on the association, Mr. K. Shanmugham, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad said, “We are very excited to partner Valvoline for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year.”