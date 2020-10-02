IPL 2020: Sky is the limit for Mumbai Indians in last four overs, says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were the heroes for Mumbai Indians in their win against Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma laid the platform with a 45-ball 70, Pollard and Hardik whacked KXIP bowlers all over the park to help MI reach 191 runs in 20 overs.

In the final over, MI bagged 25 runs off Krishnappa Gowtham with the last three bals landing in the stands of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Reviewing the performance with the willow, Pollard said that with him and Pandya brothers in the middle-order, the sky is the limit for the four-time IPL winners when it comes to the last four overs.

"We know sky is the limit in the last four overs," said Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard after adding 67 runs in 23 balls with Hardik Pandya.

Pollard, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, said: "It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard.

"Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last four overs."

Whereas Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul admitted to lacking a sixth bowling option as he termed the crushing 47-run defeat as “disappointing”.

"I won't say it is frustrating, but obviously, it is disappointing," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"Looking back, we could have been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that.

"Another bowling option would be nice -- an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler."

Mumbai Indians now have two wins off four matches whereas Kings XI Punjab have won just one from their three games in IPL 2020.

