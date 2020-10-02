IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, and probable XI

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday in 14th match of IPL 2020.

IN PICS| IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

Chennai opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai. However, two consecutive losses have placed Dhoni and Co. at the bottom of the points table, and a 6-day break might have helped them change their tactics for the upcoming matches.

Sunrisers had a poor start of IPL 2020 after they lost their first two matches against RCB and KKR. But the latest victory against Delhi Capitals will motivate them to keep their momentum. They currently stand at the seventh position of the IPL 2020 points table.

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-3 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Also read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians back to winning ways, defeat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs

The match will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Six matches have been played in Dubai, of which four have been won by the teams batting first and the other two have been decided by Super Overs.

Ambati Rayudu, CSK's match-winner in the opener, will be returning to bolster the top-order of Chennai Super Kings. The openers have failed to provide Chennai with a good start in this IPL which means Murali Vijay could sit out this one and be replaced by Ruturaj.

IN PICS| IPL trivia: Top records of 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the tournament

According to Stephen Fleming, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is fit, and he could feature in the next game. However, Sam Curran could be picked instead of Bravo due to his performance both by bat and ball for Chennai Super Kings.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Hyderabad on the other hand might go unchanged.

Probable XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed