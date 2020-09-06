IPL 2020 schedule: Team-wise breakdown of fixtures

Indian Premier League Photograph:( IANS )
With IPL 2020 schedule announced, let us take a look at team-wise breakdown in the fixture list.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the full schedule of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the season opener in Abu Dhabi whereas the last match of the round-robin stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on November 3 in Sharjah.
While the full schedule for IPL 2020 is out, the BCCI will decide on the venues of play-off and final later during the tournament. Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.
There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.
IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final slated for November 10.