IPL 2020 schedule: Team-wise breakdown of fixtures

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 06, 2020, 05.27 PM(IST)

Indian Premier League Photograph:( IANS )

Follow Us

Story highlights

With IPL 2020 schedule announced, let us take a look at team-wise breakdown in the fixture list.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the full schedule of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the season opener in Abu Dhabi whereas the last match of the round-robin stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on November 3 in Sharjah. 

While the full schedule for IPL 2020 is out, the BCCI will decide on the venues of play-off and final later during the tournament. Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 scheduled announced, Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener

Team-wise break down of IPL 2020 schedule: 

Chennai Super Kings:

  • CSK vs MI on Sept 19 and Oct 23
  • CSK vs RR on Sept 22 and Oct 19
  • CSK vs DC on Sept 25 and Oct 17
  • CSK vs SRH on Oct 2 and Oct 13
  • CSK vs Punjab on Oct 4 and Nov 1
  • CSK vs KKR on Oct 6 and Oct 29
  • CSK vs RCB on Oct 10 and Oct 25

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

  • RCB vs SRH - Sept 21 and Oct 31
  • RCB vs Punjab - Sept 24 and Oct 15
  • RCB vs MI - Sept 28 and Oct 28
  • RCB vs RR - Oct 3 and Oct 17
  • RCB vs DC - Oct 5 and Nov 2
  • RCB vs CSK - Oct 10 and Oct 25
  • RCB vs KKR - Oct 12 and Oct 21

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020:

  • MI vs CSK - Sept 19 and Oct 23
  • MI vs KKR - Sept 23 and Oct 16
  • MI vs RCB - Sept 28 and Oct 28
  • MI vs Punjab - Oct 1 and Oct 18
  • MI vs SRH - Oct 4 and Nov 3
  • MI vs RR - Oct 6 and Oct 25
  • MI vs DC - Oct 11 and Oct 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

  • SRH vs RCB - Sept 21 and Oct 31
  • SRH vs KKR - Sept 26 and Oct 18
  • SRH vs DC - Sept 29 and Oct 27
  • SRH vs CSK - Oct 2 and Oct 13
  • SRH vs MI - Oct 4 and Nov 3
  • SRH vs Punjab - Oct 8 and Oct 24
  • SRH vs RR - Oct 11 and Oct 22

Delhi Capitals:

  • DC vs Punjab - Sept 20 and Oct 20
  • DC vs CSK - Sept 25 and Oct 17
  • DC vs SRH - Sept 29 and Oct 27
  • DC vs KKR - Oct 3 and Oct 24
  • DC vs RCB - Oct 5 and Nov 2
  • DC vs RR - Oct 9 and Oct 14
  • DC vs MI - Oct 11 and Oct 31

Kolkata Knight Riders: 

  • KKR vs MI - Sept 23 and Oct 16
  • KKR vs RR - Sept 30 and Nov 1
  • KKR vs SRH - Sept 26 and Oct 18
  • KKR vs CSK - Oct 7 and Oct 29
  • KKR s DC - Oct 3 and Oct 24
  • KKR vs KXIP - Oct 10 and Oct 26
  • KKR vs RCB - Oct 12 and Oct 21

IPL 1

IPL 2

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 schedule announced: Here are first five matches of tournament

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.
There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final slated for November 10.
 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Sep 06, 2020 | 2nd T20I Toss: Australia, Elected To: Bat
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020
ENG
 VS
AUS
0/0
(0.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Sep 04, 2020 | 1st T20I
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020
ENG
(20.0 ov) 162/7
VS
AUS
160/6 (20.0 ov)
England beat Australia by 2 runs
Full Scorecard →
Sep 01, 2020 | 3rd T20I
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020
ENG
(20.0 ov) 185/8
VS
PAK
190/4 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 5 runs
Full Scorecard →