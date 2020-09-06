IPL 2020 schedule: Team-wise breakdown of fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the full schedule of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the season opener in Abu Dhabi whereas the last match of the round-robin stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on November 3 in Sharjah.

While the full schedule for IPL 2020 is out, the BCCI will decide on the venues of play-off and final later during the tournament. Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team-wise break down of IPL 2020 schedule:

Chennai Super Kings:

CSK vs MI on Sept 19 and Oct 23

CSK vs RR on Sept 22 and Oct 19

CSK vs DC on Sept 25 and Oct 17

CSK vs SRH on Oct 2 and Oct 13

CSK vs Punjab on Oct 4 and Nov 1

CSK vs KKR on Oct 6 and Oct 29

CSK vs RCB on Oct 10 and Oct 25

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB vs SRH - Sept 21 and Oct 31

RCB vs Punjab - Sept 24 and Oct 15

RCB vs MI - Sept 28 and Oct 28

RCB vs RR - Oct 3 and Oct 17

RCB vs DC - Oct 5 and Nov 2

RCB vs CSK - Oct 10 and Oct 25

RCB vs KKR - Oct 12 and Oct 21

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020:

MI vs CSK - Sept 19 and Oct 23

MI vs KKR - Sept 23 and Oct 16

MI vs RCB - Sept 28 and Oct 28

MI vs Punjab - Oct 1 and Oct 18

MI vs SRH - Oct 4 and Nov 3

MI vs RR - Oct 6 and Oct 25

MI vs DC - Oct 11 and Oct 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH vs RCB - Sept 21 and Oct 31

SRH vs KKR - Sept 26 and Oct 18

SRH vs DC - Sept 29 and Oct 27

SRH vs CSK - Oct 2 and Oct 13

SRH vs MI - Oct 4 and Nov 3

SRH vs Punjab - Oct 8 and Oct 24

SRH vs RR - Oct 11 and Oct 22

Delhi Capitals:

DC vs Punjab - Sept 20 and Oct 20

DC vs CSK - Sept 25 and Oct 17

DC vs SRH - Sept 29 and Oct 27

DC vs KKR - Oct 3 and Oct 24

DC vs RCB - Oct 5 and Nov 2

DC vs RR - Oct 9 and Oct 14

DC vs MI - Oct 11 and Oct 31

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR vs MI - Sept 23 and Oct 16

KKR vs RR - Sept 30 and Nov 1

KKR vs SRH - Sept 26 and Oct 18

KKR vs CSK - Oct 7 and Oct 29

KKR s DC - Oct 3 and Oct 24

KKR vs KXIP - Oct 10 and Oct 26

KKR vs RCB - Oct 12 and Oct 21

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final slated for November 10.

