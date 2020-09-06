IPL 2020 scheduled announced, Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday officially announced the schedule of much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) set to go face-to-face in the season opener. The tradition of defending champions locking horns with runners up continues in IPL.

Dubai gets 24 games, 20 for Abu Dhabi while Sharjah gets 12. Playoffs to be decided later.

First five matches of IPL 2020 are:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Kings Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 Schedule in Full:

IPL 2020, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be played across three stadiums – in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the final scheduled to be played on November 10.

All the eight franchises will play 14 matches each with an aim to qualify to the play-offs – which will determine who the finalists of IPL 2020 are. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to keep hold of the coveted trophy.

While Mumbai Indians head into the tournament as hot favourites given their balance, depth, experience blended with youth in the squad but the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also being tipped as favourites to win IPL 2020. And one can never rule out the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020 will be staged behind closed doors with slight possibility that reduced crowd may be allowed in the latter part of the tournament.

