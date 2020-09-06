IPL 2020 schedule announced: Here are first five matches of tournament

The schedule for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. Keeping up with the tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the runners up Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener with the tournament all set to start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the MI vs CSK opener, Delhi Capitals will kickstart their campaign against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab which will be followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad clashing against Royals Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in their opener.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 scheduled announced, Here's Full Schedule!

24 IPL 2020 matches will be hosted by Dubai, 20 by Abu Dhabi and 12 by Sharjah whereas the decision on play-offs and final will be taken at a later stage.

First five matches of IPL 2020 are:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Kings Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic and will be held behind closed doors. While there has been no confirmation regarding crowds at a later phase of the tournament, BCCI is optimistic that crowds might be allowed given the situation surrounding the virus tones down a little bit.

Strict protocols have been in place with the creation of bio-secure environment for the franchises and frequent testing for COVID-19 is being held for the players and everyone involved in the tournament. Now that the schedule for IPL 2020 is out, teams can plan their strategies accordingly.

IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final slated for November 10.

