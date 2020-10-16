IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard near records as they face KKR

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have been crucial for the Mumbai Indians' since a very long time. Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians in 2010, and Rohit joined the franchise the very next year. These two have been vital for winning four IPL trophies for Mumbai Indians.

Also read: IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata look to end Mumbai domination

This season Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have been dominant, and they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard near a major milestone as they play KKR tonight.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is MI’s highest scorer, needs 56 more runs to breach the 4,000 mark. If he is successful in doing so, he will become the first player to achieve this feat.

Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, needs 71 runs to get 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League and become the second Mumbai Indians player after this captain Rohit to get to the feat.

However, KKR would be hoping for a fresh start under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan after Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy duties to the World Cup-winning English captain. In the previous encounter between MI and KKR, Mumbai Indians came victorious.

Talking about head-to-head encounters, MI have won a staggering 20 matches of the 26 clashes against KKR with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning just six of the matches. MI boast the maximum winning percentage against KKR (76.92%) and would be eager to continue their domination with two more points on Friday.