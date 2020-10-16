IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata look to end Mumbai domination

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. So far in IPL history, the matches between KKR and MI have been the most one-sided ones and the Rohit Sharma-led outfit would be looking to continue their run against the Knight Riders.

However, KKR would be hoping for a fresh start under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan after Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy duties to the World Cup-winning English captain. In the previous encounter between MI and KKR, Mumbai Indians came victorious.

MI vs KKR - Head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head encounters, MI have won a staggering 20 matches of the 26 clashes against KKR with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning just six of the matches. MI boast the maximum winning percentage against KKR (76.92%) and would be eager to continue their domination with two more points on Friday.

Rohit Sharma has the most runs when it comes to matches between MI and KKR with 904 runs under his belt and needs 96 runs to complete 1,000 runs against the Knights. Most wickets in KKR vs MI encounters go to Sunil Narine with 22 scalps but with his contentious action, it won’t be a surprise if he misses another match in IPL 2020.

Given the slowish pitch in Abu Dhabi, a score of 170 is deemed as competitive.

MI vs KKR - Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai