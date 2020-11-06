IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder star as SRH defeat RCB in Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what was the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After a terrific bowling performance by the SRH bowlers, Kane Williamson masterclass with the willow helped SRH seal a place in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 where they will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to go with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as openers in the crucial match. However, the move backfired as Kohli was sent packing by Jason Holder for just one run whereas Padikkal, who has been terrific for RCB throughout the season, was dismissed for six.

Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers stuck around for a bit but it was Finch who lost his wicket first and walked back to the hut for 32 off 30. Moeen Ali ran himself out on a free-hit, a rare instance in the world of cricket, for a golden duck.

Shivam Dube (8), Washington Sundar (5) also failed to live up to the expectations with the bat in the big game. However, a handy 10-run knock by Mohammed Siraj and nine runs by Navdeep Saini helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to post 131/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 132, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a horror start as opener Shreevats Goswami was dismissed for a duck. But it was David Warner and Manish Pandey, who stabilized the chase for SRH. Warner was given marching orders by the third umpire in what was a controversial call for caught-behind. Pandey also edged one to AB de Villiers to depart for 24.

Kane Williamson hung around to smoke some lusty blows while batting sensibly with Jason Holder as the duo dragged SRH close to the finish line before unleashing their stroke-play to help Hyderabad win the match by 6 wickets.

