IPL 2020 expected to be cancelled with no mega auction next season: Report

With India currently under a 21-day lockdown period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire country has been left in a stand-still. While there was massive anticipation surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the novel coronavirus has come as a damp squib shattering the entire sporting calendar.

While the COVID-19 continues to spread like a wildfire, the 13th edition of Indian Premier League is likely to be cancelled with the next season to be played in 2021. The main reason behind the cancellation of IPL 2020 is the current health advisory by the Indian government which asks everyone to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. Furthermore, no mega auction will take place next season and the likelihood is that the scrapped season will continue in the year 2021, as per a latest report.

“IPL will not happen this year"

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk. One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” a source in the IPL administration informed a leading daily.

While IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to start on March 29 only to postpone it till April 15, the current situation surrounding COVID-19 has not made things any easier for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The flight restrictions, the proposal of matches played behind closed doors and logistical challenges in the current scenario have come has a nightmare for the board and organizers and hence, the IPL is likely to be cancelled with an official confirmation from BCCI expected around April 15.

Furthermore, the BCCI is likely to suspend the National Cricket Academy zonal camp that was supposed to be held across India during the summer season.

