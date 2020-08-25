IPL 2020: Chris Gayle tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Usain Bolt's birthday bash

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 bound West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 twice after reportedly attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party in Jamaica. Gayle had to take precautionary steps after Usain Bolt reportedly tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday in what was a mask-free event in Jamaica.

Gayle took to social media platform Instagram to announce that he has been tested negative twice for COVID-19 and now will be gearing up to travel for the much awaited IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.

"Couple days ago. 1st Covid-19 test.. Before travel I need 2 negative test," Gayle's Instagram story said. In another post, Gayle wrote, "The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative."

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2020 schedule release? Brijesh Patel spills the beans

"I'm going to stay home for 2020 not gonna travel again nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me!," Gayle added.

Gayle is set to feature for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 and will be looking to help the KL Rahul-led outfit in breaking their trophy drought in the cash-rich tournament. In IPL 2019, the West Indies icon had amassed 368 runs.

Apart from Gayle, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey were other sporting superstars to have reportedly attended the multiple-time Olympic gold medallist and world-record holder.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho released from Paraguay after five months of detention

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica have spiked to more than 60 per day over the last four days and the country now has 1,612 cases with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League 2020 is set to commence from September 19 with the final scheduled to be held on November 10. The schedule for IPL 2020 is also expected to be released by the end of this week.