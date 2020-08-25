Ronaldinho released from Paraguay after five months of detention

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho was released Monday by a Paraguayan judge after being in detention for five months over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla further released Ronaldinho’s brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, who also was detailed for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion, for the same charge.

The judge declared that the World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence" for a period of one year.

"He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society."

Ronaldinho, 40, accepted all the terms of his release after being detained for five months. The terms include a payment of $90,000 damages. Whereas his brother, who is also Ronaldinho's business manager, must pay $110,000.

Both Ronaldinho and his brother are expected to appear before a judge in Brazil every three months. Ronaldinho for a year, his brother for two.

"There is no indication that he has any personal characteristics or criminal behaviour that ... would put society at risk," the prosecutor said prior to Monday's trial.

Prosecutors were of the general view that Ronaldinho didn’t plan to manufacture the fake Paraguayan passports but believed de Assis Moreira knew the passports were forged.

Ronaldinho and his brother arrived in Paraguay on March 4 with the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner due to take part in an event in support of disadvantaged children. Two days later, the pair were taken into police custody after it was found that the duo had fake documents.

After being detained in an Asuncion police station, where the iconic Brazilian footballer celebrated his 40th birthday on March 21, the duo was put under house arrest for more than four months inside a luxury hotel on a bail of $1.6 million.