When will IPL 2020 schedule release? Brijesh Patel spills the beans

With just three weeks to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the schedule of the T20 tournament, which is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. While fans are eagerly waiting for the schedule to release, IPL Governing Council Chairman has spilled beans on when they can expect the fixture list to be out.

Franchises have reached the UAE and are observing the seven-day self-isolation procedure in line with the UAE government’s COVID-19 protocols and will soon start practicing for the much-awaited IPL 2020.

Currently, the IPL GC members along with the IMG team of event managers are in the UAE to finalise the remaining details for the cash-rich tournament. The BCCI wants everything to be checked thoroughly before taking a final call in regards to the IPL 2020 schedule.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Impact: Future Group no longer part of IPL's central pool of sponsorship

IPL GC Chairman Brijesh Patel said that the franchises are looking at every details including recee of the venues while adding that schedule can be expected before the end of this week.

“We know it is getting delayed but teams are taking stock of everything including recee of the venues. Stay assured schedules will be released before the end of this week”, Brijesh Patel told InsideSport.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday gave a glimpse of how the virtual team meetings will take place in IPL 2020 as every team member including the likes of Mike Hesson, Simon Katich, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers among others, attended the meeting via video-conference.

ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik opines on 'Mankading', says 'giving warning is accepted as spirit of cricket'

Sneak peek into RCB’s first virtual team meeting of #IPL2020 after landing in the UAE, with @CoachHesson, @imVkohli and Simon Katich welcoming the team and addressing them on an exciting season that’s right around the corner! 💻🤩#PlayBold #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/VA4jY7HylN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 24, 2020 ×

The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19 with the final scheduled on November 10 in the UAE.