Dinesh Karthik opines on 'Mankading', says 'giving warning is accepted as spirit of cricket'

There was a massive uproar in the Indian cricket fraternity when Delhi Capitals coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that he will have a word with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in relation to ‘Mankad’ mode of dismissal in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 while adding he won’t allow Ashwin to use that form of dismissal in their matches.

While the mode of dismissal falls within the rules, some find it outside the boundary lines of ‘spirit of cricket’. The debate regarding ‘Mankad’ mode of dismissal started when Ravichandran Ashwin decided to run-out non-striker Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 which even led to Jimmy Anderson ripping apart Ashwin’s photograph in a shredder.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain and veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has now opined on 'Mankading' as he said even the likes of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar have said it is within the laws. Karthik added that there’s no reason to take the mode of dismissal in a negative way.

The ICC and MCC call it a run out: Dinesh Karthik

“All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way,” Karthik told CricketNext.

"If Mankad was the first person who did that run out, Bill Brown was the first person who got run out for being silly and walking out of the crease. Why is it that people remember Mankad and not Brown? He (Mankad) followed the rules and did it. He (Brown) was even given a warning. Giving a warning to the batter is accepted as spirit of cricket. The ICC and MCC call it a run out. So the name Mankad shouldn't be used in a negative connotation,” he added.

Reacting to Karthik’s opinion on the dismissal, Ashwin tweeted: “Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen get out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’"

Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’ https://t.co/BxX8IsMgvF — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020 ×

Karthik will be next seen leading Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 starting from September 19 in the UAE.