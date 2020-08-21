IPL bio-bubble to keep corrupt bookies in check: BCCI ACU chief

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 set to commence from September 19 in the UAE, franchises will be staying inside bio-secure bubble in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. While the bubbles can become frustrating when staying indoors for a long time, like in IPL 2020 for around two months, the head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit has said it will at least make life difficult for illegal gambling rights to approach players.

Players’ movements will be restricted and heavily monitored as part of strict COVID-19 protocols by the BCCI as they gear up to stay inside bio-secure bubble for the course of the tournament.

“The IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble is going to make a difference because no interaction is allowed with the outsiders,” Ajit Singh, head of the Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) told Reuters.

“So that part will be slightly easily managed.

“The other part is social media etc. through which people try to make contact and communicate, that we’ll have to take care of.”

With no fans allowed inside the stadiums, interaction sessions are likely to be over social media but Singh said the ACU would be keeping an eye on those activities.

“People do try to make innocent contacts also. But under the garb of friendship or as a fan, there could be an odd chap trying to explore things.

“Monitoring social media does not require much manpower. We’ll be taking help of professionals also.”

The IPL was hit by an illegal betting scandal in the year 2013, which led to two-year suspensions for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Two security liason officers have been allotted to each team the 53-day tournament.

The ACU is also looking for help from the anti-corruption unit of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC), headquartered in Dubai.

“ICC won’t have anything to do directly, but we do exchange information with them during normal course. So if needed, we’ll do that again,” Singh said.

(With inputs from Reuters)