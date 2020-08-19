BCCI announces Dream11 as title sponsor for IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday officially announced that Dream11 has been awarded the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dream11 comes to the board after the BCCI and Chinese mobile manufacturing giants Vivo parted ways for the 13th edition of IPL. In the statement released by the BCCI, the Indian board clarifies that Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) is an Indian company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dream11 shelled out INR 222 crore to become the title sponsor of IPL 2020, which is expected to be the most-watch IPL edition. Moreover, Dream11 are associated with six IPL franchises as well. The fantasy gaming platform has also partnered with a total of 19 sports leagues across the world.

Mr Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said: “We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11.”

Mr Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports (Dream11) said: “The launch of IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge & skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world’s greatest sports property.

“We believe that ‘Dream11 IPL’ also perfectly defines what IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI & IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match.”

