BCCI eager to host farewell match for MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eager to host a farewell match for former captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket, on August 15, 2020. A senior BCCI official has said that the board will have a word with Dhoni, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and chalk out plans accordingly.

According to reports, with no international series right now, Dhoni’s farewell match could come after the IPL with the official stating that he has done a lot for the nation and deserves all the respect while adding that Dhoni announced his retirement when nobody was even thinking of it.

However, the BCCI official clarified that the farewell match will depend on Dhoni’s opinion and what he wants but added that there will be proper felicitation ceremony for the two-time World Cup winner captain regardless of whether he agrees or not.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Dream11, Tencent and Chinese connection

Many former cricketers have agreed that Dhoni deserves a farewell match but are of the view that the glovesman won’t agree to proposal. Nonetheless, the fans will continue to witness Dhoni in action in Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hierarchy expecting him to continue playing beyond the age of 50.

Even Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemand Soren had also asked for a farewell match for Dhoni while appealing to the BCCI by saying that Jharkhand would host the final match of Dhoni.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's Waqar wants to 'stay on longer' after bad light delays in second Test

Dhoni, who is the most successful captain of Team India led the Men in Blue to triumphs in ICC World T20 in 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He remains to be the only captain to have lifted all the major ICC trophies while also guiding India to No. 1 Test status.