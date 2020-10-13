IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says this RCB player should have been the Man of the Match instead of ABD

Ben Stokes. Photograph:( Reuters )
AB de Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match after his wonderful batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. His 73 runs off 33 balls, helped his team register a thumping victory over KKR.
However, Rajasthan Royals star all-rounder Ben Stokes believes someone else was more deserving of the award. According to him, RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should have been declared the Player of the Match after his economical figures of 1/12 in four overs.
Ben Stokes took to Twitter and said: "In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it’s in Sharjah".
In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it’s in Sharjah 👏— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 12, 2020
Chahal has been an asset to RCB this season. He has scalped 10 wickets from seven matches for the franchise. Despite his figures of 1/48 against Mumbai Indians, Chahal has maintained a decent economy rate.
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli also praised the South African for his blistering innings against KKR.