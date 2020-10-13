IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says this RCB player should have been the Man of the Match instead of ABD

AB de Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match after his wonderful batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. His 73 runs off 33 balls, helped his team register a thumping victory over KKR.

However, Rajasthan Royals star all-rounder Ben Stokes believes someone else was more deserving of the award. According to him, RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should have been declared the Player of the Match after his economical figures of 1/12 in four overs.

Ben Stokes took to Twitter and said: "In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it’s in Sharjah".

Chahal has been an asset to RCB this season. He has scalped 10 wickets from seven matches for the franchise. Despite his figures of 1/48 against Mumbai Indians, Chahal has maintained a decent economy rate.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli also praised the South African for his blistering innings against KKR.