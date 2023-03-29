ugc_banner

IOC backs Russian, Belarusian athletes return as 'neutral' entries to events; no decision on Paris Olympics

Lausanne, SwitzerlandEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:18 AM IST

IOC president Thomas Bach said that politics could not be part of sports competitions and that athletes should not be punished for their passports.  Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The IOC recommendations include only neutral entries, i.e., without flags or anthems, along with a ban on participation in team events. Additionally, athletes must have a proven drug testing record. Furthermore, sports persons who support the Ukraine war or are contracted to their countries' military or national security agencies are to be excluded

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday issued recommendations for the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition. Olympic chiefs, as per AFP, recommended their return as individual neutrals but refrained from giving a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics. As per Reuters, the IOC Executive Board will take a decision regarding the Paris Olympics at a later date. IOC president Thomas Bach said that the board had recommended to international federations and sports event organisers that "athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes," with no flag or anthem.

Bach said that politics could not be part of sports competitions and that athletes should not be punished for their passports. 

Watch | IOC hopes that British Government "respect autonomy of sport" over Russia stance

The IOC recommendations include only neutral entries, along with a ban on participation in team events. Additionally, athletes must have a proven drug testing record. Furthermore, sports persons who support the Ukraine war or are contracted to their countries' military or national security agencies are to be excluded.

Talking about the Paris Olympics decision, Bach said: "The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time at its full discretion, without being bound by results of previous Olympic qualifiers." He did not specify a time frame.

Ukraine welcomed the decision to "postpone" the decision regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

However, Russian Olympic Committee chief, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, labelled the recommendations "absolutely unacceptable."

Many other countries reacted angrily. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Russia had no place in the Olympics, and that he was "disappointed by the IOC recommendations."

Ukraine's neighbour Poland called it a "day of shame" for the Olympic body. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk took to Twitter to ask "What happened that was so positive from the Russian side that their athletes should take part in competitions!!." 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

ODI World Cup qualification: Sri Lanka suffer MASSIVE setback, docked point for slow overate against NZ

IPL 2023: Former Australia skipper Steve Smith back in spotlight, set to feature in THIS role

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch the event live on mobile & laptop for free