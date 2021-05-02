Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time as Atalanta held

Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Atalanta played most of the match a man down after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes in the Mapei Stadium.

Luis Muriel missed a late penalty that could have given Atalanta a win that would have put Inter's celebrations on hold but the second-placed Bergamo side are now 13 points behind Inter with four games remaining.

Inter, who beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, needed Atalanta to drop points in Emilia-Romagna to claim the title.

Juventus have been denied a 10th straight league title and are now fighting for a Champions League spot.

Atalanta are equal on 69 points with third-placed AC Milan, who are two points ahead of Napoli.

Juventus are fifth before they play later Sunday at Udinese.

In Emilia-Romagna, Robin Gosens scored 10 minutes after Collini's sending off for bringing down Jeremie Boga.

Domenico Berardi pulled Sassuolo level from the penalty spot seven minutes after the break.

Sassuolo also played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Brazilian defender Marlon was sent off for a second yellow card.

But Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli denied Muriel.